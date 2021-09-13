Dale claims third place in Silo Tournament

SILO – Dayton Forsythe pitched a two-hitter and Connor Kuykendall drove in the only run of the game Saturday as the Dale Pirates edged Wright City 1-0 for third place in the Silo Tournament.

Forsythe worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing only three walks and striking out nine. Ethan Douglas came on to record the save in the seventh.

The lone run of the game came in the third inning when Easton Edmonson reached on a fielder's choice and stole second before eventually scoring on Kuykendall's single.

Dale totaled just five hits with Kash VanBrunt going 2-for-3. Kuykendall was 1-for-3 with the RBI. Douglas and Jake Green were each 1-for-3 for the other Pirate hits.

Silo 2, Dale 1 (Friday)

The Pirates took a 1-0 edge in the third when VanBrunt's sacrifice fly to left field scored Forsythe, who got on with a leadoff single.

Errors got Forsythe to third to set up VanBrunt's RBI fly ball.

Kuykendall was the hard-luck losing pitcher as he gave up the one hit, struck out seven and walked five. Only one of the two Silo runs was earned.

Forsythe finished 1-for-3 with the run scored while Green and Casen Richardson were 1-for-3 as well.