Asher hammers Vanoss, 16-4

VANOSS – The Asher Indians pounded out 16 hits, nine of which went for extra bases, in rolling to a 16-4 hammering of Vanoss in six innings on Monday.

Mikey Vanschuyver had a 3-for-4 performance from the plate with two doubles, two runs batted in and a run scored and earned the pitching victory. He surrendered four hits and three walks while recording a strikeout over the first four innings. Just one of the two runs he allowed was earned.

Garrett Leba and Trey Litson made relief appearances for Asher.

Raygan Kuhlman also contributed big to the Indian offense by going 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored.

Three other Asher players had two hits each. Kelby Fowler went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, three runs batted in and a run scored. Devon Lamb was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored and Trent Smith ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Dayton Fowler (1-for-3) knocked in two runs while Leba, Brian Ballard and Brogan Culwell drove in one apiece.