Chandler rolls to 16-1 rout of Bethel

BETHEL ACRES - Chandler racked up 13 hits as six Lady Lions had two apiece in a 16-1 victory over the host Bethel Lady Wildcats on Monday.

Chandler's Jaelynn Robertson, with a 2-for-4 effort, doubled once and drove home four runs. Hannah Edmonds, in finishing 2-for-4, knocked in three runs and Keelie Treat (2-for-2 with a double) and Carson Jackson (2-for-4) brought home two runs each.

Grace Hulsey had a 2-for-3 performance with one RBI and a run scored and got the pitching victory. She worked all four innings and allowed the one earned run off five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Kodie Vega went 2-for-3 and scored a run and Sydney Haas ended up 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored.

For Bethel, Brooklyn Duff was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Raelynn Walker finished 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Taylor Boles and Ashlee Ginn were each 1-for-2.

Boles took the pitching loss as only seven of the Chandler runs were earned. She struck out five and walked only one.