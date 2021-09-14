Dale slams Stonewall in four innings, 11-1

DALE – Right-hander Jack Rooker pitched a four-inning two-hitter and Dale put together an eight-run fourth to end it Monday as the Pirates pounded the Stonewall Longhorns 11-1.

Rooker overcame a shaky third inning to finish with three strikeouts and three walks.

“He didn't do too bad. He struggled in the third, but ended up working his way out of it,” said Dale head coach Eddie Jeffcoat.

Dale, 16-7 on the season, was coming off a 2-1 finish in the Silo Tournament in which it captured third place

“We played some really tough teams, a lot who will be at state. We pitched it well but didn't score as much as we liked,” Jeffcoat said.

The Pirates totaled nine hits with Casen Richardson and Jake Green each leading the way with a 2-for-3 effort. Richardson executed a bunt-single in the third and had the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to end it via the 10-run rule. Green doubled, singled and scored twice.

Dale took a 1-0 advantage in the first when Dayton Forsythe drew a bases-loaded walk and advanced to third off Connor Kuykendall's single up the middle. Forsythe then scored when Kash VanBrunt's hard-hit ball was misplayed for an error as VanBrunt was credited with the RBI.

After Stonewall tied it up with its only tally in the third, the Pirates responded with two scores in the bottom half of the frame. Forsythe led off with a walk, stole second and moved up to third on Kuykendall's groundout.

VanBrunt then singled to left, scoring Forsythe and VanBrunt eventually scored off a passed ball for a 3-1 Dale lead.

The Pirates then produced six hits, with the help of a Longhorn error, to end it.

Green's leadoff double sparked the uprising and ultimately scored off a wild pitch. Other highlights included a run-scoring single from Forsythe, a Kuykendall sacrifice fly, a two-run single from Ethan Douglas and Richardson's walk-off hit.

The next action for Dale will be Friday when it visits Sterling.