Hot bats lead to two North Rock Creek wins

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Lady Cougars of North Rock Creek, hosting a tripleheader Monday, rolled to a 9-0 win over Maysville in four innings in the first game of the day.

Hailey Hacker was in the circle for the Lady Cougars for three of the four innings. Hacker was dominant in her appearance as she recorded five swinging strikeouts and finishing flawless with no hits or runs while walking zero. NRC's defense came in clutch behind her getting the other four outs.

The bats were hot yet again as Hacker, Hannah Earlywine, Sarah Campbell, and Caty Baack all had hits on the night. Campbell, Baack, and Earlywine were all able to tally a pair of hits for the night.

Sophomore twins Oliva and Lydia VanAntwerp both had two stolen bases for the night. Rounding out the game from the circle was Mia Romine who came in to relieve Hacker in the fourth inning. Romine also had a strong showing tonight by allowing only one hit and a walk.

The Maysville Lady Warriors struggled to get started all night. Time on the mound was split between Kelsey House and Randi Townley, each getting two innings a piece.

House allowed nine hits, eight runs, and the defense behind her, allowed three errors on the night. Townley, who came in during the third inning allowed two hits and a run on the night.

Landry Howard recorded the only hit for the Lady Warriors.

The second game was played by the Maysville Lady Warriors and the Davenport Lady Bulldogs with Maysville winning 3-1.

The final game of the night was played between the Lady Bulldogs of Davenport and NRC, with the Lady Cougars winning again 6-2.

Katie Larsen pitched 6.2 innings, while racking up three strikeouts, and only allowing a pair of hits, runs and walks.

Hacker, who played shortstop during the second game for the Lady Cougars, had some big at bats. Hacker went 3-for-4 at the plate and recorded two triples, runs, and RBIs against the Lady Bulldogs.

Earlywine went 2-for-3 for the game and notched a run and a double. Caitlin Anderson recorded the only stolen base. Baack, Jayden Haney and Anderson all recorded a run.