Lexington thumps Meeker in five innings, 15-3

MEEKER – Lexington totaled 14 hits and took advantage of seven errors by Bethel to register a 15-3 win in five innings on Monday.

Only six of the 15 runs scored off losing pitcher Maleah Blankenship were earned. She walked five and recorded a strikeout.

Icle Brewer had a 2-for-3 effort with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored for Meeker. Katlin Alford (1-for-3 with a double and a run scored) and Blankenship (1-for-3) had the other Meeker hits.

It was 2-2 through two innings beforew Lexington tallied four in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth.