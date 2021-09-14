Meeker's Randall tops OBU High School Invitational field

Meeker High School junior Riley Randall set the pace with a time of 16:39.10 to win the Oklahoma Baptist University High School Invitational last Saturday.

Two Meeker runners finished in the top eight as the Bulldogs claimed fifth place out of 14 in the team standings.

There were 159 male runners.

Meeker junior Braxton Bussell finished eighth after clocking in at 18:05.50.

Also running for the Bulldogs were: freshman Asa Watham, 43rd with a time of 20:29.82; freshman Rylee Pryor, 51st in 21:37.25 and junior Devin Sligar, 62nd in 21:37.25.

Earlsboro's Andrew Moore placed sixth overall with a time of 17:55.54.

In the two-mile girls' race, four Meeker runners were competing.

Freshman Mallory Blankenship clocked in at 14:24.09 for 25th place; junior Felecia Heinicke finished in 15:46.49 for 51st; freshman Zoe Randall, 102nd in 19:01.93 and junior Celista Treat, 118th in 21:06.02.