Prague girls post six top 10 cross country finishes

PRAGUE – The Prague High School girls' cross country team had six top-10 finishes in the Red Devils' own meet held last Saturday.

Makenlee Shieldnight led the way for Prague with a fourth-place effort after recording a two-mile time of 15:22.50. Teammate Payton Camren was fifth in 15:39.52.

Also for the Lady Red Devils, Laura Soler finished seventh in 16:08.17, Emma Brill took eighth in 16:09.68, Desaray Robinson was eighth in 16:12.52 and Ayleen Vasquez ended up 10th in 16:26.01. Prague's Abby McCoy claimed 16th in 19:24.59.

In the 5k boys' race, the Red Devils' Ethan Harkness clocked in at 19:12.00 for third place. Also for Prague, Jake Brownfield took 26th in 22:15.79 and Andrew Soler was 38th in 27:37.45.

Maud's Zach Nuckolls ended up 14th with a time of 20:37.35.