Shawnee cross country runner Pearne takes second place

Shawnee High School junior Michael Pearne registered a time of 18:00.51 to capture second place last Saturday in the Oklahoma Baptist University High School Invitational at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center.

Casady's Larry Mathis set the pace for the 5k race with a time of 16:40.57.

Shawnee, which placed fifth in the team standings, received a 17th-place finish out of senior Zander Wood (19:23.84) and a 27th-place effort from senior Eli Wiley (19:56.01).

Rounding out the Shawnee runners were: senior Nicholas Anderson, 65th in 24:08.26; senior John Taber, 68th in 24:48.12 and senior Isaac Ramirez, 88th in 28:45.68.

On the girls' side there were two runners for Shawnee in the 5k event. Senior Shalease Buckner clocked in at 25:48.00 for 19th place and junior Stormee Sanchez was 39th in 30:02.35.