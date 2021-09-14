Tecumseh clips Classen SAS for sweep

TECUMSEH – Emily Bingham went 4-for-4 from the plate while Jessi Hull and Serenity Jacoway each homered as the Tecumseh Lady Savages clobbered Classen SAS 15-1 on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Tecumseh blanked Classen SAS in the completion of a suspended game from earlier this season.

Tecumseh 15, Classen SAS 1

Bingham, who tripled and hit two doubles, finished with four runs batted in and scored twice as the Lady Savages piled up a whopping 19 hits.

Jacoway finished 3-for-3 with her homer, double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Hull, with her blast, along with two other Tecumseh players – Bristin Hayes and Vivian Hayes – were each 2-for-2. Bristin Hayes hit a triple, drove in a run, scored three times and drew a walk. Vivian Hayes doubled, knocked in a run and scored twice.

Cadence Oliver had a 2-for-3 effort with a run scored. Katie Overstreet (1-for-3) and Kynlee Donaghey (1-for-1) each knocked in a run. Taylor Gage (1-for-1) also scored a run.

Jacoway pitched the first inning and recorded a pair of strikeouts and Oliver worked the final four frames and allowed three hits and no walks while striking out five.

Tecumseh 5, Classen SAS 0 (completion of suspended game earlier this season)

Jacoway ended up with a two-hit shutout as she struck out 10 and walked only two over seven innings in a game which began on Aug. 16.

Fleming was 3-for-3 with three doubles, one RBI and two runs scored and Hull was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Oliver finished 1-for-3 as the Lady Savages compiled six hits.