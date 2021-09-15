Bethel rallies for thrilling 4-3 victory over Purcell

BETHEL ACRES – It was a full day for Bethel High School shortstop Brooklyn Duff.

Go to class, run a cross country meet, pass out and go play softball.

That's certainly the scenario the sophomore faced Tuesday which was capped off by a 4-3 victory by the Bethel Lady Wildcats over the Purcell Lady Dragons.

Ashlee Ginn's two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Bethel to the come-from-behind victory.

For Duff, it was a pretty good day, except for the pass-out part.

She finished fourth in the cross country meet at North Rock Creek, immediately passed out and then went 1-for-3 with a run scored and played some solid defense at short in helping the Lady Wildcats pull off the home stunner on the softball diamond.

Duff has a condition called laryngospasm, which is a spasm of the vocal chords that temporarily makes it difficult to speak or breathe. Immediately following her fourth place finish she passed out at the finish line which has become a common occurrence when she runs hard for any lengthy amount of time.

“My vocal chords squeeze together (cutting off the airway),” said Duff, who completed her third cross country meet this season and passed out for the third time.

She has been hampered by the condition for a little more than a year. Duff says she passed out at all but one of her cross country meets last year.

“A bunch of (Bethel) parents caught me at the finish line,” Duff said. “It took me about 15 minutes to recover. I just hit my inhaler a couple of times and got some water.”

Brooklyn's mother Raven credits understanding coaches for Brooklyn to pull through everything. Brooklyn lettered in five sports last year – fast pitch, cross country, basketball, track and slow pitch. She plans to go for a sixth this year as well – golf.

Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh Tuesday, Josie Megehee led off with a single to right-center, advanced to second on an error and moved to third off a wild pitch.

Following a Purcell pitching change, Taylor Boles drew a walk and stole second to place two runners in scoring position. That set the stage for Ginn's heroic hit through the right side of the infield to end it.

“It was about mentally being in the game and focusing on defense which gave ourselves a chance,” said Bethel head coach Tara Satterfield. “We played clean defense for the most part (only two errors) and Taylor (Boles) really pitched well. We also responded every time.”

After Purcell tallied a run in the first, the Lady Wildcats retaliated in the bottom half as Duff led off with a single through the left side of the infield, moved up to second on McKenna Schimmel's sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on Shelby Spurgin's groundout and scored when Raelynn Walker reached on an error.

The Lady Dragons took a 2-1 edge in the fifth before Bethel responded again when Charlie Orr, batting in the ninth spot, delivered an RBI triple to right-center for the 2-all deadlock.

Boles pitched all seven innings and allowed just two earned runs off eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

All five of the Lady Wildcat hits came from five different players.