Dale drills Edmond North in five innings, 9-0

EDMOND – Kinsley Hill fired a two-hit shutout and Lexi White drove home three runs Tuesday as the Dale Lady Pirates blitzed Edmond North 9-0 in five innings.

Hill struck out 12 and allowed just one walk in cruising from the circle.

White finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in. He hit a two-run double in the third inning and added an RBI double in the fourth as Dale pounded out 11 hits.

Three other Lady Pirates – Makenzy Herman, Sam Hartman and Maddie Conley – produced two hits each. Herman finished 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and a run scored. Hartman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and like White, Conley doubled twice and scored a pair of runs.

Hill also singled and scored a run for Dale.