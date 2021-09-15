North Rock Creek pops Prague, 14-5

PRAGUE – Katie Larsen had a 3-for-4 performance from the plate with a double, one RBI and four runs scored Tuesday as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars downed host Prague 14-5.

NRC compiled 11 hits in the contest as winning pitcher Hailey Hacker finished 2-for-3 with a pair of walks. Olivia VanAntwerp and Sarah Campbell each cranked out a home run for the Lady Cougars.

Raynee Bass went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and drew a walk and Hannah Earlywine was 1-for-3 with one RBI and walked once for the winners.

Hacker allowed three earned runs and six hits while striking out four and giving up only one walk through six innings for the win. Lydia VanAntwerp flawlessly pitched the seventh.

For Prague, Lexsey Trevizo homered and Demi Manning ended up 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Jadyn Hightower had a 1-for-3 effort with a double, one RBI and a run scored.

Tessa Copper took the pitching loss.