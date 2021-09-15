NRC tops Tecumseh in volleyball

The ninth-ranked North Rock Creek volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 victory over Tecumseh Tuesday despite two extremely close sets.

The Lady Cougars came out on top by 26-24, 25-18 and 26-24 counts.

Chloe Carter led the NRC attack and defense with nine kills and 20 digs. She also a pair of blocks in the process.

Chloe Kasterke supplied seven kills, eight assists, four blocks, four digs and two service aces for the Lady Cougars. Abbie Smith recorded seven kills as well with 11 assists, seven digs, four blocks and two aces. Sydney Balmes contributed five kills, 17 digs and two aces.

Also defensively for NRC, Emma Monge was credited with 16 digs.

For Tecumseh, junior Koree Thompson registered nine kills and 23 digs and junior Audrey Moles totaled five blocks. Junior Elise Whitney served up six aces and junior Chloe Kelsey led in assists.

The Lady Cougars, 15-6 on the season, are scheduled to play at Oklahoma Christian Academy Thursday.

The Lady Savages are 7-10 and scheduled to face Sapulpa and McAlester on Saturday.