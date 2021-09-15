Seminole held to four hits in loss to Perkins-Tryon

PERKINS – Perkins-Tryon limited the Seminole Lady Chieftains to four hits in earning a 9-0 decision on Tuesday.

Of the nine runs allowed by Seminole hurler Natalia Sewell, only four were earned as she surrendered 10 hits, walked only one and struck out three through six complete innings.

Reese Street had half of the Lady Chieftain hits in going 2-for-3. Makayla Ballard (1-for-2) and Sewell (1-for-3) had the other Seminole hits.

Perkins-Tryon tallied two runs in the first, three in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

The Lady Chieftains fell victim to five errors in the contest.