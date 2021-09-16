Bethel sweeps North Canadian River Conference Cross Country Meet

Bethel High School topped the team standings on both sides Tuesday in the North Canadian River Conference Cross Country Meet at North Rock Creek.

In the girls' division, Bethel claimed four of the top nine individual spots, including three of the top four in the 2-mile race.

The Lady Wildcat freshmen tandem of Baylee Tapley and Kylie Nunneley finished first and second with times of 13:12.57 and 13:58.28 respectively. Sophomore Brooklyn Duff took fourth for Bethel in 14:31.94 while teammate and freshman Shyla Arnold ended up ninth in 15:10.01.

Bethel won the event with a team score of 24, followed by North Rock Creek (53), McLoud (57) and Little Axe (95).

McLoud sophomore Elizabeth Maxwell claimed third place with a time of 14:31.17. North Rock Creek freshman Kaleigh Strange was fifth in 14:45.20. Tecumseh junior Marli Williams took sixth in 14:53.51 and teammate and freshman Harper Stone ended up seventh in 15:04.36. McLoud senior Izabaella Garcia was eighth in 15:08.72.

In the boys' division, Bethel posted a team score of 50, followed by North Rock Creek (76), Tecumseh (91), McLoud (96), Little Axe (104), Jones (120) and Harrah (137).

North Rock Creek junior Jordan Coody was the individual winner after setting the pace with a time of 17:22.99 in the 5k race.

Bethel took three of the top 10 spots. Sophomore Caden Lasyone claimed third in 19:05.61, senior Jace Stewart finished fourth in 19:35.86 and Josh Abercombie ended up 10th in 20:13.71.

Other top 10 finishes from area runners included: North Rock Creek senior Elijah Bloyed, fifth in 19:39.62; McLoud junior Caleb Hunter, sixth in 19:45.79; McLoud junior Gage Bailey, seventh in 19:47.11 and Tecumseh junior Izak Williams, ninth in 19:53.64.