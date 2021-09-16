Dale's Hartman, Seminole's Wassana Athletes of the Week

Dale softball third baseman Sam Hartman and Seminole football quarterback Vcake Wassana have been named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Female and Male Athletes of the Week respectively for Sept. 6-11.

Hartman batted .722 (13-of-18) with one triple, three doubles, 12 runs batted in, seven runs scored and a sacrifice fly as Dale went 4-2 on the week with a second-place finish in the Dale-Tecumseh Tournament.

Included in that effort were three perfect performances from the plate – 3-for-3 with a triple, double, two runs batted in and three runs scored in the Lady Pirates' 20-2 rout of Mounds; 2-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored in a 7-5 decision over Morrison and 4-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in during Dale's 12-10 loss to Minco.

Wassana completed 16-of-21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns while running for another TD in the Chieftains' 35-7 home triumph over the Tecumseh Savages.

He hooked up with his brother Braxton Street for a 40-yard scoring pass and connected with Daylan Saxan for a 35-yard TD. Wassana also netted 50 yards rushing and a touchdown run of 13 yards off a fake handoff.