Wolves seek road victory at Carl Albert

Two teams seeking their first victory of the season square off Friday night as the Shawnee Wolves visit the Carl Albert Titans for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Midwest City.

Both teams are off to 0-2 starts. The Wolves were on the downside of a 42-14 score at Ardmore last Friday while Carl Albert was blitzed by Del City, 52-20.

The Titans received a pair of touchdown runs from Buddy Bizzell, but he was limited to 35 yards on 15 carries. Carl Albert quarterback Reed DeQuasie ran for 105 yards and was 7-of-14 passing for 57 more.

Meanwhile, Shawnee's only scoring came from Jaylon Orange, who scored both touchdowns off runs of 2 and 11 yards.

It will be the second straight road contest for the Wolves, who opened the season with a home loss to Guthrie three weeks ago.

Evangel Christian (0-2) at Seminole (3-0)

The 3-0 Chieftains face their second out-of-state squad tonight at 7:30 as they take on Evangel Christian Academy of Shreveport, La.

Seminole is coming off a 35-7 triumph over Highway 9 rival Tecumseh last Friday as quarterback Vcake Wassana was 16-of-21 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns of 40 yards to Braxton Street and 35 to Daylan Saxon. Wassana also scored a TD of his own of 13 yards after netting 50 for the game.

Street caught five passes for 111 yards, including the TD. Garrett Chaffin and Isaiah Cochrane also had short scoring runs for the winners.

Evangel Christian is 0-2 and coming off a 38-7 loss to Dutchtown.

Bethel (2-0) at Little Axe (0-2)

The Wildcats, fresh off two road victories, play away from home for the first time tonight against the Indians.

Little Axe fell to Dibble 31-6 last week while Bethel claimed a 41-34 decision over the McLoud Redskins.

Corey Metscher's 216 yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns led the way for the Wildcats. Metscher has collected 417 yards on 45 carries and eight touchdowns so far in the young season.

Bethel freshman quarterback Bryce Tapley has completed 29-of-45 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns with only one interception through two games. His main target John Gordon has 13 receptions for 218 yards and two scores.

John Allred leads the team with 38 tackles (27 solo) with six stops for lost yards on the year. Connor Hall has seven tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks among his 24 stops (15 solo).

Tecumseh (0-2) at Elgin (1-1)

The Savages seek their first win of the season against the Owls, who suffered a 35-7 setback to Blanchard last week.

Tecumseh has struggled to generate much offense through the first two games, including last week's 35-7 loss at Seminole.

Savage quarterback Monte Valois is 15-of-34 passing for 253 yards and one TD with two interceptions through two games. Dylan Graham has two catches for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Jacob Frazier leads the way with 25 tackles, including one for a loss, and Hunter Hadsall has 19. Mason Whitman and Wyatt England have a sack apiece and Jaxon Meyers has one interception.

McLoud (1-1) at Harrah (1-1)

The Redskins and Panthers square off in the battle of close rivals, separated by about 11 miles.

Both are searching for their second victory. Harrah hammered Bridge Creek 35-0 last week while McLoud was on the short end of a 41-34 score at Bethel.

Freshman Kaiden Cue's 210 yards rushing on 29 carries and one touchdown helped fuel the offense. He also caught a pair of passes for 58 yards and another score.

Sophomore quarterback Kaden Carl was 7-of-12 passing for 123 yards and a TD to senior Rylan Hall-Norton.

North Rock Creek (2-1) at Holdenville (0-1)

After three straight home games to open the season, the Cougars hit the road for the first time by paying a visit to the Wolverines.

North Rock Creek celebrated homecoming with a 34-20 win over Konawa last Friday.

The Cougars received two touchdown passes of 55 yards to Mitchell James and 20 to Luke Aldrich while Calvin Bray and Caleb Hawkins added TD runs.

Defensive highlights for NRC included an interception from Jayce Williams and a fumble recovery by James.

Holdenville hasn't played since opening the season on Sept. 3 with a 20-14 loss at Wewoka.

Chandler (1-1) at Beggs (1-1)

The Lions, after dropping a tough 36-26 decision to Bristow last week, will try to get into the winning mode again Friday.

Beggs went on a scoring barrage with a 74-48 home win over Rejoice Christian last Friday.

Through the first two games, Chandler's Casmen Hill has rushed for 288 yards on 33 carries and scored four touchdowns while quarterback Kaden Jones has netted 262 yards on 25 carries and scored four times. Jones has also completed 20-of-33 passes for 223 yards and two more scores with two interceptions.

Jarin Greenfield has 10 of those receptions for 74 yards and a TD and Seth Mackey has six grabs for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Maud (2-0) at Snyder (1-1)

The Class C Tigers visit Class B Snyder for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Maud clipped Pond Creek-Hunter 56-32 last week as Bryce Bodkin accounted for six touchdowns – four by rush and two via pass. He ran for 182 yards on 12 carries and was 11-of-19 passing for 129 yards.

Snyder is coming off a 52-0 rout of Grandfield.