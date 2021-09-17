Chandler falls to visiting Purcell, 6-3

CHANDLER – A five-run fourth inning and nine total hits for the game lifted the Purcell Lady Dragons to a 6-3 triumph over the host Chandler Lady Lions in district play on Thursday.

Chandler was limited to five hits as Carson Jackson went 2-for-3 with a solo-homer in a losing cause.

Kali Beal and Kodie Vega each finished 1-for-2 with one RBI for the Lady Lions.

Keelie Treat suffered the pitching loss in working the first four innings and Grace Hulsey thrw the final three.

Lauren Holmes hit a two-run homer in a 2-for-3 effort for Purcell and teammate Kenna Esparza ended up 3-for-3 with two runs batted in.

Chandler committed four errors in the game which helped lead to the five unearned Lady Dragon runs.