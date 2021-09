LITTLE AXE – The Meeker Lady Bulldogs were limited to three hits in dropping a 9-1 decision to host Little Axe on Thursday.

The Lady Indians had eight hits, incuding a homer, triple and two doubles, against losing pitcher Maleah Blankenship, who walked five and recorded a strikeout.

Meeker's three hits came from Katlin Alford (1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk), Tatum Pino (1-for-3) and Icle Brewer (1-for-3).