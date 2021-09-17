Rich tosses four-hit shutout as Prague rolls

SASAKWA – Kailey Rich tossed a four-hit shutout over five innings and Kinsey Rice collected three hits Thursday as the Prague Lady Red Devils shut out Sasakwa 6-0.

Rich struck out nine and surrendered no walks in getting the win.

Rice finished 3-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and a run scored and teammate Jadyn Hightower went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs batted in and a run scored.

Tessa Cooper, who was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored, and Demi Manning, who finished 1-for-3 with a double, each drove in one run.

Prague piled up 10 hits.