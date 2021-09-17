Seminole slams McLoud, 12-1

SEMINOLE – Kaylyn Cotner hit a grand slam and Natalia Sewell pitched a three-hitter Thursday as the Seminole Lady Chieftain hammered McLoud 12-1 in six innings.

Cotner finished 3-for-4 with the four runs batted in and a run scored. Teammate Levi Ary finished 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored and Amerikus Street scored three times and drew three walks while going 1-for-1 with one RBI.

Sewell struck out 11 and walked only one as the lone McLoud run was earned.