Shawnee Family YMCA gets funds from Rangers' Globe Life Grant Program

From Texas Rangers

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Globe Life today announced the 2021 Globe Life Baseball and Softball Grant Program recipients.

The Shawnee Family YMCA was one of the recipients and the funds will be used for field renovations.

Over $77,000 will be distributed to 14 nonprofit organization across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas to support various projects. Grants can be used for equipment, construction projects, field renovations, or other projects that help grow youth baseball and softball initiatives in that community.

“Through the Globe Life Grant Program, the Foundation has supported various softball and baseball programs across our five-state viewing territory, improving the game for thousands of kids,” said Karin Morris Senior VP of community impact and executive director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. “In its 10th year, the program will have donated over $750,000 to more than 100 organizations helping countless communities in need.”

Organizations were asked to complete the grant application proposal describing how their youth baseball or softball program can benefit from funding. Grant recipients were selected based on need and the ability of the proposed program to improve youth baseball and softball programming in their local areas.

Bally Sports Southwest helped promote the grant program throughout the Rangers entire television territory.

As part of the naming rights partnership with the Rangers, Globe Life has made a substantial commitment to support youth baseball and softball programs in the Rangers five-state territory by joining the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation in the grant program.

In 2020, Globe Life and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation awarded 12 organizations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas grants to support their baseball and softball programs, totaling $60,000.