Tecumseh rallies for 8-5 decision over Perkins-Tryon

TECUMSEH – Katelyn Fleming drove in three runs in a 3-for-4 effort from the plate Wednesday as the Tecumseh Lady Savages rallied for an 8-5 victory over Perkins-Tryon.

Perkins-Tryon scored all five of its runs in top of the first before Tecumseh tallied one in the bottom half of that frame, one more in the third, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

The four-run sixth was highlighted by back-to-back two-run doubles from Emily Bingham and Fleming.

Joining Fleming with multiple hits for the Lady Savages was Jacoway, who was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Jacoway also earned the pitching win as all five runs scored off her were unearned. She scattered three hits, walked only one and struck out four.

Bingham, in finishing 1-for-3, ended up with four runs batted in as she hit a sacrifice fly in the third and had an RBI groundout in the fifth to go along with her two-RBI double.

Tecumseh, 23-2 with the win, compiled nine hits and was forced to overcome five errors. The Lady Demons ended up with three miscues.