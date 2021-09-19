Chieftains take a big 'W' into district play

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE - Another Friday night, another win for Coach Mike Snyder and his Chieftains.

This time it came against Evangel Christian Academy Eagles from Shreveport, Louisiana by a 35-14 score.

Seminole got off to a great start on the back of junior, Vcake “Joggie” Wassana, who went one for three in just a little over a quarters playing time. Before he went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter, Wassna had three rushes - one a 10-yard run that led to the first touchdown of the night.

Going into the second quarter a 7-0 lead would quickly turn into a 14-13 score, giving the Eagles the advantage. With Wassana out just minutes into the second quarter, Coach Snyder turned immediately to backup senior quarterback Brendan Rodriquez.

Rodriquez, who is normally the kicker, and will also play free safety when needed, stepped up big for the Chieftains at the right time. Rodriquez connected with Braxton Street for a 92-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

At halftime, Coach Snyder said his boys needed to “regroup offense and stop giving up big plays on defense.”

Regroup is definitely what the Chieftains did during the half as they came out on a mission in the second half.

Junior Jason Batise was all over the field Friday, but his big break on the night was a 72-yard rushing touchdown in the third. Batise gave credit where credit was due after the game.

“I couldn’t have done it without my front line,” Batise said. “If it weren’t for them giving me a push, I couldn’t make anything happen.”

Junior Garrett Chaffin sealed the touchdown off with a run into the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion.

Going into the fourth quarter, Chieftains led 21-14.

They wouldn’t let up either as they completely shut out the Eagles in the second half. This quarter would be led by the tag-team duo Chaffin and Rodriquez.

Rodriquez had a marvelous looking play. He handed the ball off to Batise who got stuffed up the middle. Rodriquez was able to get in position and called for the ball back. He then took it up field for a 13-yard gain instead of a loss on the play.

Chaffin, who Coach Snyder says is “one the hardest runners we have,” showed up big for the team in the second half. Chaffin had a 4-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion. While Rodriquez had a 5-yard touchdown run of his own bringing the score to the final 35-14.

Defensively the Chieftains were all over the ball especially in the second half. Six different Seminole players had three tackles on the night, including sophomores Joe Fixico and Jordan Lowe, along with juniors Miguel Conley, Chaffin, Lantz Fixico, and Street.

Griffen Young and Luke Pierce both notched up half a sack apiece and junior Benny Cochren had his own sack Friday. Street and Lantz each recorded an interception on the night. Street’s interception came at the end of the game to seal the victory over the Eagles.

Up next for the undefeated Chieftains is their first district game as Seminole celebrates homecoming against the undefeated Stigler Panthers for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.