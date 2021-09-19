Dale captures three wins at own festival

Andy Powell believes his Dale Lady Pirates have come a long way since the start of the season in early August.

Dale won three of four games, including a perfect 2-0 run on Saturday, in the Dale Festival at the Ballfields at Firelake.

The Lady Pirates clipped Kiowa in a late Saturday morning contest and followed that up with a 7-0 shutout of the Prague Lady Red Devils in an early Saturday afternoon meeting.

“Except for the second game (a 12-2 loss to Class 5A power Piedmont on Friday), we played really well,” said Powell. “We have gotten better since the first week (of the season).”

Powell particularly praised his pitching staff as Kinsley Hill got the win in both Saturday games.

“Hill is really throwing the ball well and we're staring to play well at the right time,” Powell said.

Conley pitched the final two frames in the five-inning triumph over Kiowa.

“She's been a strikeout machine since junior high,” said Powell. “She was hurt early in the year and we kept her from pitching because of that.”

Dale 7, Prague 0 (Saturday)

Hill tossed a one-hitter in the five-inning contest as she struck out six and gave up only one walk.

She struck out the side in the third inning.

The Lady Pirates prevailed behind nine hits, including a 2-for-3 performance from Addie Bell, who drove in a run in the second inning and scored twice. Chayse Caram also went 2-for-3 with an infield run-scoring single in the first.

Sam Hartman hit a two-run single to center field in the second inning in going 1-for-3. Conley drove in a run in a 1-for-2 effort with an RBI double and was hit by a pitch.

Prague's only hit came off a two-out single from Kennedi Watkins in the second inning.

Tessa Cooper took the pitching loss, despite striking out five and allowing just two walks. She did hit two batters.

Dale 9, Kiowa 1 (Saturday)

The Cowgirls led off the game with a solo-blast, but that was all the damage they could do as the Lady Pirates rolled.

Four Dale players – Caram, Bell, Conley and Hartman – collected two hits each in an 11-hit attack and Hill and Conley combined for a three-hitter.

Hill pitched the first three innings and allowed the solo-homer and one other hit to go with four strikeouts and no walks. Conley surrendered just one hit and one walk over the final two frames.

Caram knocked in three runs in a 2-for-3 effort from the plate. She had an RBI groundout in then first, two-run single to center in the second and an RBI single to left field in the fourth.

Bell was 2-for-3 with an RBI double to left-center in the second. Conley finished 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and was plucked by a pitch and Hartman ended up 2-for-3.

Gracee Waller had an RBI double down the left-field line in the first and Lexi White provided an RBI infield single in the fourth.

Prague 6, Pittsburg 5 (Saturday)

The Lady Red Devils, trailing 3-0, took control with a five-run second inning.

Demi Manning and Lexsey Trevizo led the Prague offense as Manning finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs batted in and a run scored and Trevizo ended up 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI.

Tessa Cooper also drove home a pair of runs and scored in a 1-for-3 outing.

Kailey Rich earned the pitching win, giving up eight hits and no walks while striking out six in the six-inning game.

Piedmont 12, Dale 2 (Friday)

The Lady Pirates were held to three hits as the Lady Wildcats broke a 2-all deadlock with a 10-run fourth inning to pull away.

Bell (1-for-1 with a run scored), Conley (1-for-2 with a run scored) and Hill (1-for-2) provided the only Dale hits.

Piedmont managed just four hits in the game and took advantage of four Lady Pirate errors. The Lady Wildcats were also helped by eight walks.

Dale used three pitchers as Hill, the starter, was tagged with the loss.

Dale 3, Lookeba-Sickles 1 (Friday)

Hill pitched a three-hitter and Waller's RBI double in the fourth inning proved to be the difference.

Hill struck out four and walked only one as the lone Lookeba-Sickles run was earned.

The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 1-0 edge in the top of the first off Conley's double scoring Bell. Lookeba-Sickles picked up its only score in the bottom half of that frame.

Waller's RBI double scored Caram in the fourth.

Dale picked up its final tally when Bell led off with a double and ultimately scored off an error in the fifth inning.