Early miscues help push Titans past Wolves, 36-14

MIDWEST CITY – The good news for the Shawnee Wolves is they get another shot at a new season.

Things didn't go Shawnee's way Friday night as they dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 36-14 loss to the Carl Albert Titans at Gary Rose Stadium.

However, the Wolves will go into District 5A-3 play Friday at home against Durant with new life with everyone at 0-0 at the start of district play.

Shawnee, behind a fumble deep in Wolves' territory which led to a field goal and a blocked punt for a touchdown, fell into an early 10-0 hole and was down 22-0 as it was forced to unsuccessfully try and play catch-up the entire night.

“We did some good things, but we have to stop having turnovers,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “We've got good skilled kids and offensive linemen. We've just got to stop giving other people extra chances.”

Besides the two early miscues, the Wolves threw two other interceptions later in the game.

Shawnee did finally get on the scoreboard just before halftime off an 11-yard scoring pass from Karsen Conaway to Jaylon Orange.

It took just four plays for the Wolves to go 80 yards thanks to a 53-yard gain by Zane Walck on first down to the Carl Albert 27-yard line. Conaway hooked up with freshman Jamir Owens on the next play for 10 yards. Conaway then sprinted six yards on a keeper to the 11 before Conaway zipped a pass to Orange coming out of the backfield on the next play for the TD with 27 seconds to go before the break.

“I thought we threw the ball vertically pretty well and Zane Walck, on the jet sweep (for 53 yards), showed his exterior speed,” Sexton said. “We had a freshman at cornerback (Owens). He stepped up and did a good job.”

Shawnee's only other touchdown came in the third quarter and it was the Conaway-to-Orange connection again, this time from 22 yards out on a second-and-six situation.

Landon Davis-Barkus and Conaway each had back-to-back 12-yard runs and Conaway scrambled for 21 yards later in the drive to set the stage for the Wolves' only other touchdown on the night.

That helped pull Shawnee within 29-14, but the Titans responded with a 60-yard drive to hike their advantage to 36-14 which stood up the rest of the way.

Davis-Barkus blocked an extra point for the Wolves and teammate Lane Williams recovered the ball off a botched hold on another Carl Albert extra-point attempt.

Shawnee also had its defensive moments as Nalyshua Perez had a tackle for a 5-yard loss to help negate a late first-quarter drive by the Titans.

Carl Albert quarterback Reed DeQuasie passed for two touchdowns of 17 yards to Ryan Ray and 12 to Xzavier Robinson while Robinson and Kentrell Bizzell each had short TD runs of 5 and 3 yards respectively.

Shawnee will be home Friday for the first time since its season opener on Aug. 27 as it takes on the Durant Lions for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Jim Thorpe Stadium. Since that late August contest, the Wolves had a bye and have played two straight road contests.