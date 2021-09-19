North Rock Creek wins first road test

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HOLDENVILLE — North Rock Creek broke out of a 6-6 halftime deadlock to trim Holdenville 22-14 Friday night.

Sophomore Landon Muzny gave North Rock Creek the lead for good by returning an interception 21 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. A 2-point pass attempt failed, leaving the Cougars up 12-6.

The visitors added a safety after Holdenville was pinned inside its 5-yard line. Up 14-6, NRC extended its advantage when senior defensive lineman Keaten Brinton recovered a fumble in the Holdenville end zone for a touchdown. Freshman Caleb Hawkins added a 2-point conversion on a dive play for a 22-6 bulge.

Holdenville countered with a time-consuming drive culminated by a 3-yard quarterback-keeper for a touchdown. A successful 2-point run cut NRC’s margin to 22-14 with six minutes remaining.

NRC went 3-and-out on its ensuing possession. Holdenville’s offense managed two first downs before senior Nick Lake pilfered a pass at the NRC 40 with less than a minute to play.

The Cougars ran out the clock to bring their record to 3-1 in their first road test of the season.

North Rock Creek’s first-half touchdown came on a 50-yard bubble pass from junior quarterback Cade Landes to senior Mitchell James.

The Cougars, tied at 6, threatened to take the lead when they drove from the Holdenville 46 to the 4-yard line before Calvin Bray was stopped inside the 1 as the first half came to a close.

“We didn’t play that well in the first half because of some turnovers and inopportune penalties,” said NRC coach Jason Murray. “But we played very hard. These guys have come a long way and enjoyed some success. It was our first road game and their homecoming. We really stepped up in the second half.”

North Rock Creek will entertain Choctaw’s JV squad at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Cougars won just one game last year as they launched their football program.