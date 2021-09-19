NRC goes 1-1 Friday in Dale Festival

North Rock Creek jumped on Choctaw with eight first-inning runs and held on for an 8-4 victory over the Lady Yellowjackets on Friday in the Dale Festival at the Ballfields at Firelake.

Morgan Campbell drove in a pair of runs and Hailey Hacker scattered six hits, walked only one and struck out six as three of the four Choctaw runs were earned.

Jayden Haney had a 2-for-2 effort from the plate. Katie Larsen (1-for-2) Hannah Earlywine (1-for-2) and Caty Baack (1-for-3) each scored a run to help out the Lady Cougar offense.

Choctaw was held scoreless until it picked up a single run in the fourth, before adding the three other scores in the fifth and final frame.

Lookeba-Sickles 3, North Rock Creek 2

The Lady Cougars fell victim to three errors as Hacker was the hard-luck losing pitcher.

Hacker worked all five innings and allowed no earned runs and only one walk while striking out four.

Sarah Campbell went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in both North Rock Creek runs. Larsen finished 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and a walk.

The four remaining Lady Cougar hits came from Morgan Campbell, Earlywine, Baack and Raynee Bass.

NRC held a 6-4 edge in total hits.