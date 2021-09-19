Panthers’ defense stymies McLoud

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HARRAH —The Panthers of Harrah held McLoud to one first down Friday night while registering a 33-0 shutout.

McLoud’s first down came on a 43-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Kaden Carl to junior receiver Coby Cardin.

Harrah opened the scoring on Austin Coley’s 1-yard TD on a fumble recovery. Coley added a 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Cameron Marler tacked on a 32-yard field goal as the Panthers led 11-0 at the intermission.

The lead swelled to 20-0 after three quarters as Nick Moore scored on a 15-yard run and Marler hit a 37-yard field goal.

Harrah, 2-1, added 10 points in the fourth quarter as Moore, the game’s leading rusher, scored on a 15-yard jaunt and Nolan Boone had a 4-yard touchdown run.

Moore accumulated 224 rushing yards on 22 attempts for a 10.1-yard average.

Harrah chalked up eight sacks and McLoud, 1-2, lost six fumbles.

Chadlee Humphries of Harrah totaled 13 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries. Coley caught five passes for 76 yards and recovered a fumble.

It doesn’t get any easier for McLoud Friday when it travels to perennial power Heritage Hall in a District 3A-1 opener.