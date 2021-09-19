Prague blanked by Washington

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Washington recorded three home runs and a double Friday en route to an 8-0 triumph over Prague.

The victors finished with eight hits, including a 3-run roundtripper, as Prague fell to 14-11 on the season.

The visitors tallied a run in the first inning, three in the third and two in both the fifth and sixth.

Washington was also the recipient of five walks. All eight runs were earned as neither team made an error.

Five Red Devils — Demi Manning, Jaylee Friend, Kinsey Rice, Jadyn Hightower and Tabby Cooper — singled in the seven-inning contest.

Friend and Manning stole a base.

Losing pitcher Tessa Çooper fanned eight in seven innings.

Both teams stranded six runners.