Tecumseh notches first victory of season at Elgin, 27-14

ELGIN – The Tecumseh Savages received two touchdown runs from Chad Wynne and a key interception and return for a score by Dylan Graham in the fourth quarter to seal it in a 27-14 triumph over Elgin Friday night.

Wynne had TD runs of four yards in the third quarter and six yards in the fourth and Graham pilfered a pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown as Tecumseh picked up its first win of the season after an 0-2-start.

Quarterback Monte Valois led the Savage rushing attack with 15 attempts for 104 yards. Wynne generated 83 yards on 12 carries and the two scores.

Tyler Girod, who opened the game's scoring with a 28-yard run in the second quarter, ended up netting 35 yards on three carries.

Valois was 5-of-14 passing for 41 yards as Jaxon Meyers made four of those grabs for 38 yards.

Defensively, Tecumseh had its share of playmakers. Jace Frazier recorded four tackles for loss, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had a pass defensed. He was in on a whopping 24 tackles in which nine were solo-efforts.

Meyers and Brynnen Epperley were each involved in 11 tackles. Meyers had three solos to go with two passes defensed and a forced fumble. Epperley had one solo stop to go with three passes defensed.

Wyatt England had a quarterback sack among his two tackles for loss and forced a fumble while registering eight total tackles (four solo). Graham was in on six tackles (one solo) to go with his interception for a touchdown and a pass defensed. Shaun Hill forced a fumble and Wynne had a fumble recovery.

The Savages are at home with Ada Friday.