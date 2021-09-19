Timely hitting, Jacoway pitching lift Tecumseh over defending 6A champions

Timely hitting and the pitching of Serenity Jacoway was enough to lift the Tecumseh Lady Savages to a thrilling 4-1 victory over Southmoore Friday in the Dale Festival at the Ballfields at Firelake.

A three-run, four-hit sixth inning, with the help of an error, enabled Tecumseh (24-2) to come away with the win over the defending Class 6A champions in the six-inning contest.

Jacoway pitched a three-hitter and struck out four. The only walk she issued was an intentional one.

“Serenity was outstanding. She changed speeds well,” said Tecumseh head coach Chad Trahan.

While Jacoway was keeping the Sabercats in check, the bats were productive, particularly in the sixth.

“Our kids swung the bats well. We really competed at the plate,” Trahan said.

Jacoway opened the sixth with an infield single to the shortstop. Bristin Hayes' sacrifice bunt advanced her to second and then a 4-3 groundout by Jessi Hull moved her to third.

That's when the rally kicked into high gear. Emily Bingham's RBI single to right-center broke the deadlock. Katelyn Fleming then singled through the right side of the infield.

An error and heads-up running by Bingham led to the third run as the Southmoore third baseman's throw pulled off the first baseman off first for an error as Bingham raced home on the play.

Lauren Taylor, who went 2-for-3 from the plate in the game, then singled down the right-field line to score Fleming from second base for the fourth and final tally.

Taylor's leadoff double to right-center in the third set the stage for the first run of the contest in the third inning. Cadence Oliver moved Taylor over to second with a sacrifice bunt. Taylor then scored off a Vivian Hayes' RBI groundout to second.

Joining Taylor with a 2-for-3 performance was Bingham, who had the one RBI in the sixth. She also hit a single in the fourth.

Bristin Hayes ended up 1-for-2 from the plate with her sacrifice bunt and Fleming went 1-for-3 and scored one of the three runs in the sixth. Jacoway was also 1-for-3 with a run scored in the sixth.

The Lady Savages totaled seven hits and overcame two errors.