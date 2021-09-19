Wildcats tame outmanned Little Axe

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LITTLE AXE — Bethel’s Wildcats turned their first road assignment of the 2021 season into a 50-14 trouncing of Little Axe Friday night.

Bethel, off to a 3-0 non-district start after earlier victories over Meeker and McLoud, held a 36-6 halftime lead against Little Axe.

It could have been worse at the intermission. Bethel lost two fumbles deep in Little Axe territory.

“The kids played well,” said Bethel coach Joey Ginn. “They were ready to play the game and we got to play a lot of kids. You have to give some credit to the offensive line. In the past, we have struggled to run the ball but we have kind of hung our hats on the running game.”

The Wildcats generated 203 yards on the ground and four touchdowns via the rush.

Corey Metscher led Bethel in the rushing department with 111 yards on just 11 carries and two touchdowns. Brady Lower added 61 yards on eight attempts and one touchdown and John Allred had a 4-yard TD run on his only carry.

Freshman quarterback Bryce Tapley was 8-of-12 passing for 272 yards and one TD as John Gordon made six of those receptions for 198 yards and a score. As a team, the Wildcats were 10-of-14 in the passing department as backup Hunter Luschen was 2-of-2 for 45 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Allred led the way with 15 tackles (eight solo), to go with two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Metscher had seven solo-stops among his 11 total tackles and TJ Ramsey had 11 stops (nine solo) as well as two QB sacks among his two tackles for loss.

Gordon, Colby Thompson and Gabriel Palomares each intercepted a pass. Michael Parson and Alex Tollett each recovered a fumble while Connor Hall forced both of them.

Both Little Axe touchdowns came against Bethel’s JV secondary.

Bethel will open its Class 2A district schedule Friday at Christian Heritage.