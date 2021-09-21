Bethel earns split of doubleheader

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LITTLE AXE — After dropping a 4-1 decision in the opener of a doubleheader, Bethel rebounded for a 6-2 win over Little Axe for a Monday split.

In the nightcap, Bethel trailed 2-1 after four innings but netted three runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.

Taylor Boles, the losing pitcher in the opener, earned the nightcap victory with a 10-hitter. Boles walked one, whiffed three and stranded nine baserunners.

Only one Little Axe run was earned as the result of three Bethel errors.

McKenna Schimmel posted Bethel’s only extra-base hit with a run-scoring triple.

Bethel combined seven hits with five walks. Shelby Spurgin, who recorded two singles, stole a base and was hit by a pitch.

Bethel also stranded nine baserunners.

Little Axe 4, Bethel 1

Bethel’s run came in the bottom of the seventh. With the Little Axe hurler within three outs of a no-hitter, Schimmel led off the inning with a single, advanced all the way to third on an error and scored on another miscue.

Boles, in seven mound innings, allowed seven hits and fanned three. Two Little Axe runs were unearned.

Bethel entertained Meeker Tuesday.