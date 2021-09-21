Chandler swamps Lincoln County rival

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER — The Lions of Chandler pounded out 21 hits on the way to a 16-0 blitz of Meeker Monday.

The game was short circuited on the run rule after 4 ½ innings.

Chandler tallied 11 runs in the first inning.

Five-hole hitter Keelie Treat blasted two roundtrippers, went 3-for-3 and knocked in five runs.

Grace Haas and Kodie Vega also went 3-for-3, all singles. Jaelynn Robertson, who tripled and singled, was joined in the two-hit category by Grace Hulsey, Kali Beall and Carson Jackson.

Chandler, which drew seven walks, stranded just three baserunners.

Meeker, 4-17, was limited to a single apiece by Maleah Blankenship and Mallory Blankenship.

Hulsey, the starting pitcher, didn’t give up a hit, fanned five and didn’t walk a batter in three innings.

Treat surrendered two hits and struck out five in two innings of relief.

Chandler, 28-7, will be idle until Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Prague. The game will serve as a tune-up for regionals.