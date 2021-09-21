Chandler swamps Lincoln County rival
CHANDLER — The Lions of Chandler pounded out 21 hits on the way to a 16-0 blitz of Meeker Monday.
The game was short circuited on the run rule after 4 ½ innings.
Chandler tallied 11 runs in the first inning.
Five-hole hitter Keelie Treat blasted two roundtrippers, went 3-for-3 and knocked in five runs.
Grace Haas and Kodie Vega also went 3-for-3, all singles. Jaelynn Robertson, who tripled and singled, was joined in the two-hit category by Grace Hulsey, Kali Beall and Carson Jackson.
Chandler, which drew seven walks, stranded just three baserunners.
Meeker, 4-17, was limited to a single apiece by Maleah Blankenship and Mallory Blankenship.
Hulsey, the starting pitcher, didn’t give up a hit, fanned five and didn’t walk a batter in three innings.
Treat surrendered two hits and struck out five in two innings of relief.
Chandler, 28-7, will be idle until Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Prague. The game will serve as a tune-up for regionals.