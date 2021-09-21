Lady Cougar volleyball squad wins in four sets

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The North Rock Creek Lady Cougar volleyball team won three of the four sets in claiming a home decision over Destiny Christian School on Monday.

The Lady Cougars came out fast and strong as they took the first set, 25-21. The Lady Wildcats then came back to win the next set, 26-24. Then NRC finished strong in both the third and fourth winning them 25-12 and 25-13 respectively.

The Lady Cougars had a great showing all around with the team getting eight blocks and 40 kills.

Sophomore Chloe Kasterke led NRC with 11 kills, while serving up four aces. Senior Chloe Carter notched up nine kills, two aces and 14 digs.

Junior Lily Herron came up big for the Lady Cougars with 26 digs and led the team with five aces in the win over the Lady Wildcats.

Top setters of the night were Kasterke with 14 assists, followed by junior Abbie Smith, who had 11 assists and 14 digs of her own for the night.

NRC, 17-6 going into the final stretch of the regular season, is ranked ninth in the state in Class 3A.

The Lady Cougars will travel to Carl Albert on Thursday.