North Rock Creek drops 2-0 softball decision to Washington

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

It was a showdown of the top two teams Monday in District 3A-3 softball.

The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars came out on the losing side as they dropped the nail-biter 2-0 to the Washington Warriors.

Both Pitchers came out strong, but it was the bats of the Lady Warriors that came out a little hotter in the end.

Ellie Loveless and Abby Wood each notched two hits apiece of the six total for the Lady Warriors. Wood and Tinley Lucas crossed the plate off a hit from Loveless for Washington in the top of the fifth inning to seal the deal.

Hailey Hacker was in the circle for the Lady Cougars' big showdown and she threw a game to remember. Hacker finished the night striking out five, walking one, allowing six hits and two runs in seven innings for the Lady Cougars.

“I couldn’t hang anything over the plate because they could hit the ball,” said Hacker. “I did my best and had a great defense behind me to back me up.”

That defense behind her was great and it started in the second inning with sophomore Olivia VanAntwerp who came up with a diving catch. Then in the third, VanAntwerp made another stretched-out grab to start the inning.

“I decided to go all out for the catches,” VanAntwerp said. “I knew if I missed them my team would be there to help me out, but thankfully I caught them.”

In the box, NRC wasn’t quiet. They had hits from Hacker, who had a double in the first followed by a single in the fourth. She wasn’t alone though Katie Larson and Sarah Campbell each notched a hit for the Lady Cougars.

“We get runners in scoring position, but we need to want to be in the box and want to hit that girl in and be really mentally tough,” said NRC coach Chance Griffin.

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to play at Jones Tuesday.