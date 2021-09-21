North Rock Creek's Coody claims second place

North Rock Creek junior Jordan Coody clocked in at 16:44.02 for second place Saturday in the 5k Heartland Championship Cross Country Meet at North Rock Creek.

Coody's finish was less than eight seconds off the pace set by Gore's Ty Bliss (16:36.51).

North Rock Creek's boys were fourth in the team standings with a 117. Plainview won the event with a score of 51, followed by Oklahoma Christian (82) and Jones (115).

Senior Elijah Bloyed, also of North Rock Creek, finished with a time of 19:09.26 for 12th place overall.

Also for the Cougars, senior Jayden Brown took 37th with a 21:02.09. Senior teammate Josh Robertson was 41st in 21:39.17, junior Will Lake ended up 59th in 23:18.78, freshman Bryte Haase was 75th in 25:27.53 and freshman Daniel Houghton took 81st in 29:59.87.

Prague also had two runners competing as sophomore Ethan Harkness finished 16th with a time of 19:29.74 and senior teammate Jake Brownfield ended up 67th in 24:07.93.

GIRLS

Prague claimed third place and North Rock Creek took fourth in the 3.2k girls' race.

Sophomore Laura Soler was Prague's top finisher with a time of 14:25.60. Senior teammate Makenlee Shieldnight claimed 18th place in 14:45.60. Senior Payton Camren was 24th in 15:03.28 and junior Ayleen Vasquez took 28th in 15:18.96.

Also running for Prague, were sophomore Emma Brill, 31st in 15:31.52; sophomore Breeana Hayes, 35th in 15:58.93; sophomore Desaray Robinson, 46th in 16:45.69 and sophomore Abby McCoy, 52nd in 17:38.27.

North Rock Creek's highest finisher was freshman Kaleigh Strange, who clocked in at 14:25.60. Teammate and sophomore Aubree Gonzales took 15th in 14:42.80. Sophomore Grace Wiley claimed 27th in 15:18.75. Sophomore Hailey Rice finished 38th in 16:16.29. Freshman Katie Jones was 51st in 17:23.92 and sophomore Kimberly Bynum ended up 57th in 22:30.68.