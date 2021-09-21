OBU's Haire, Harris honored by GAC

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist quarterback Preston Haire and receiver Keilahn Harris have been named the Great American Conference Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, after tremendous performances last Saturday.

In the Bison's 56-42 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State, Haire pitched six touchdowns, setting a new school record for total touchdown passes thrown in a single game. The signal-caller led an OBU offense that compiled over 530 offensive yards and seven total touchdowns.

Haire completed 25 passes for 310 yards with no interceptions in last week's win.

Through three games, Haire has thrown for 1,033 yards, 13 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. Those totals led the conference in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense.

This is the second consecutive week Haire has garnered the award and the sixth time in his career.

Harris, a sophomore, earned Great American Conference Player of the Week honors after racking up 140 kickoff returns yards against the Rangers, including an 87-yarder he returned for a touchdown. Harris' touchdown return is the first of his career and the first OBU kickoff return touchdown of the season.

The honor is the first of Harris' young Bison career.