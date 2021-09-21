Prague dominates Crossing Christian

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Prague amassed 14 hits and 11 walks in a 21-0 shellacking of Crossings Christian Monday.

The Red Devils did all that damage in just four innings while running their record to 16-12.

Prague recorded three runs in each of the first three innings before wrapping up the run-rule conflict with 12 runs in the fourth.

Three-hole hitter Kailey Rich was the offensive ringleader, going 4-for-5, all singles. Rich scored a team-high five times and drove in three runs.

Tabby Cooper, with a three-run outing, went 3-for-4, also all singles.

Jaylee Friend, the squad’s RBI leader with four, doubled and singled. Also doubling were Kinsey Rice and Halle Merritt.

Emma Williams drew three walks and scored twice.

Tessa Cooper, who pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, didn’t permit a hit or walk while striking out one.

Rich, who hurled the final 2 2/3 innings, surrendered two hits, struck out two and walked one.

Prague, 16-12, didn’t have an error.