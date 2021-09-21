Sewell, good defense fuel Seminole

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Natalia Sewell twirled a one-hitter as Seminole played errorless ball in a 3-0 triumph over Ada Monday.

Sewell retired Ada in order in the first, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The Cougars also were limited to three batters in the second when Seminole’s Levi Ary snagged a liner and doubled a runner off first base.

Seminole took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Reese Street singled to left. Sewell followed with a single and Addison Hill walked to load the sacks. Following a strikeout, Street scored from third on a passed ball.

The Chieftains added two more runs in the fifth. Sierra Patterson walked with one out and scored on Holli Ladd’s triple to left. Street followed with a run-scoring single to center.

Seminole finished with four hits and five base on balls.

Ada’s sole hit was a two-out single in the third. Sewell registered eight strikeouts, walked one and plunked a batter.

Seminole, 12-9, will entertain Tecumseh at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Chieftains were at Classen SAS Tuesday. Seminole will travel to Mount St. Mary Monday, Sept. 27.