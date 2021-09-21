Tecumseh ups record to 25-2

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — Tecumseh registered eight extra-base hits in just three innings en route to a 17-0 battering of McLoud Monday.

The Savages put up seven runs in the first inning, four in the second and six in the third.

Jessi Hull spearheaded the 15-hit assault with a home run, triple, two runs batted in and two runs.

Emily Bingham also homered to go along with two singles, three runs and two runs batted in.

Victorious pitcher Serenity Jacoway doubled twice. Also claiming a two-bagger were Katelyn Fleming, Vivian Hayes and Bristin Hayes.

Fleming, who was 3-for-3, scored three times and knocked in two runs.

Tecumseh, 25-2, also drew six walks.

Jacoway, in three innings on the mound, didn’t allow a hit, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

Tecumseh committed one error.

Coach Chad Trahan’s victors will travel to Seminole Thursday for a 5 p.m. engagement. Tecumseh entertained Mount St. Mary Tuesday.