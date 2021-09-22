Bingham's homers help Lady Savages blast Rockets

TECUMSEH – Emily Bingham did something Tuesday she has never done before and she accomplished the feat twice.

The senior first baseman cranked out a pair of home runs – one in the first inning and another in the fourth – enabling the Tecumseh Lady Savages to roll to a 17-0 rout of Mount St. Mary.

Bingham had never homered on Tecumseh's home field in her career. She cranked out six homers her sophomore year and three more as a junior, but had never done it at home.

“I knew I had to wait on the right pitch and not swing at a bad one,” said Bingham, who now has three home runs on the season.

It's been quite a week for Bingham, who clubbed her first round-tripper of the season Monday in a 17-0 thumping at McLoud.

Tuesday also marked the first time that Bingham had hit two home runs in one game in her career.

Bingham, along with teammates Katelyn Fleming and Katie Overstreet sparked an 11-hit attack for the Lady Savages who were also helped by 10 walks issued Rocket pitching along with three batters being hit by pitches.

Bingham finished 2-for-3 with the two homers – a solo-blast and two-run shot – along with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Fleming was 3-for-4 with two triples and an infield single while scoring three times and Overstreet had a 2-for-2 performance with a double and single while scoring twice.

Tecumseh also recorded three sacrifice flies in the game – one each from Serenity Jacoway, Bristin Hayes and Bingham. Jacoway, Bristin Hayes, Jessi Hull and Vivian Hayes each contributed a single to the Lady Savage offense.

Jacoway was once again steady on the mound as she allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Tecumseh (26-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first when Jacoway led off with a single and came around to score on the play due to a fielding error in left. Bingham's two-out solo-smack made it 2-0 and Fleming followed with a triple to left and eventually scored off a passed ball.

The Lady Savages added three more scores in the second when Cadence Oliver scored off Bristin Hayes' sacrifice fly to left. Vivian Hayes, who singled, later scored off an error and Bingham later provided her sacrifice fly to up the count to 6-0.

A two-run third made it 8-0 as Tecumseh didn't have a hit in the inning. Oliver had a 6-3 RBI groundout as Overstreet scored Lauren Taylor, who walked, ultimately scored off a wild pitch.

The Lady Savages went on to score nine in the fourth with the help of six hits and a couple of Mount St. Mary errors.