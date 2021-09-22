Boles, Bethel get by Meeker

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES — Taylor Boles threw a route-going seven-hitter Tuesday as Bethel whipped Meeker 9-1.

Boles, who recorded 91 pitches (63 strikes) in seven innings, struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter. She had 18 first-pitch strikes.

Bethel, by contrast, was the beneficiary of 11 walks. Boles posted two of Bethel’s four singles. Also singling were McKenna Schimmel and Raelynn Walker.

Haylee Wilcox of Bethel walked three times.

Meeker had four errors, leading to eight unearned runs.

Bethel netted four runs in the bottom of the first, then added a five-spot in the fifth.

The Wildcats, 7-14, are slated to be idle until Tuesday at Tecumseh. Bethel will begin Class 3A regional play Thursday, Sept. 30 at Comanche.

Meeker, 4-17, received three singles from Icle Brewer. Brewer drove in Katlin Alford in the sixth for Meeker’s unearned run.

Deirra Watts of Meeker singled twice.