Durant posts two no-hitters against SHS

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DURANT — Shawnee's softballers would just as soon forget their Tuesday district doubleheader with Durant.

The host Lions held Shawnee without a hit in two 12-0 decisions. The opener went six innings while the nightcap was stopped after 4 ½ innings.

Durant constructed nine hits and four walks to go along with four SHS errors in the first game. Seven of the runs were unearned.

Shawnee hurler Anneca Anderson fanned 11 and gave up nine hits.

In the nightcap, the Lions compiled 11 hits and Shawnee aided the cause with six errors. Six of the runs were unearned

Losing pitcher Stormee Reed whiffed nine and permitted 11 hits.

Shawnee, 8-8, entertained Tahlequah Wednesday. The Wolves will participate in the Chickasha Tournament Friday and Saturday. Their Friday opponents will be Chickasha at 11:30 a.m. and Bristow at 1 p.m.

Saturday, SHS will meet Lawton at 10 a.m. and Edmond Santa Fe at 1 p.m. Those games are scheduled for Blanchard.