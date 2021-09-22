Prague blisters Crossings Christian

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Prague accumulated 16 hits, including five doubles, in a 16-2 trampling of Crossings Christian Tuesday.

Kailey Rich, Lexsey Trevizo and Jaylee Friend posted three hits apiece with Rich and Friend doubling.

Demi Manning, Kinsey Rice and Kennedi Watkins doubled with Manning joining Jadyn Hightower in the two-hit category.

Friend led the Red Devils with three runs batted in. Rich, Rice and Hightower had two each.

The game was tied at 1 after three innings but Prague put up eight runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth. The game was stopped after five innings.

Prague was the recipient of nine walks with leadoff batter Tessa Cooper drawing three.

Cooper, who earned the pitching win, didn’t allow a hit in a three-inning stint, although the hosts tallied an unearned run. Cooper fanned six and walked one.

Rich, who went two innings in relief, also gave up an unearned run. She surrendered one hit and fanned one. Prague made three errors.

Prague, 17-12, will travel to Stroud Thursday for a 4:30 contest. Coach Dailyn King’s squad will host Okemah Monday and Chandler Tuesday before starting Class 3A regional play Thursday, Sept. 30.