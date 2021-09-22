Sewell registers road no-hitter

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — To say Seminole’s Natalia Sewell performed a dominating pitching performance Tuesday was an understatement.

Sewell not only no-hit Classen SAS 2-0, but 16 of the hosts' outs came via strikeouts. Classen SAS didn’t hit the ball out of the infield.

Sewell walked just one batter as Seminole improved to 13-9.

The losing pitcher also performed well, striking out 14 and allowing seven hits.

Seminole’s first run came in the top of the first inning. Kaylyn Cotner, who singled to left with one out, stole second, moved to third on Reese Street’s single and came home on Sewell’s groundout.

In the fourth, Addison Hill tripled and scored on an Amerikus Street bunt. Levi Ary had a two-out double but was left on base.

Seminole threatened to score in the second on an Ary single and two-out Sierra Patterson double but a strikeout retired the side.

Cotner and Ary finished with two hits apiece.

Seminole’s next action will be Thursday against Tecumseh at home at 5 p.m. The Lady Chieftains will then play at Mount St. Mary at 5 p.m. Monday.