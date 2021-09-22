Shawnee volleyball squad stuns No. 9 Duncan

Coach Julia Holland was seeking a little consistency out of her Shawnee High School volleyball squad and got it Tuesday night.

The Lady Wolves captured three of four sets and stunned Class 5A ninth-ranked Duncan at the Shawnee Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Shawnee controlled the first set by a 25-17 count, led by five service aces from Isabelle Conley and three kills each from Tieryn Taylor and Kenzie Mikish.

Duncan captured the second set by a 25-21 score, despite three kills from Madison Crowell and two each from Kylie Mikish and Kenzie Mikish.

More:Three Liberty Academy senior volleyball players honored

But that's when the Lady Wolves rebounded for a 26-24 grinder in the third set, led by five kills from Kenzie Mikish and two each from Crowell, Kylie Mikish and Taylor. Crowell also recorded two aces in the period.

Then came a dominating fourth set led by four kills from Kenzie Mikish and two each from Crowell and Kylie Mikish.

“Our girls showed up and played to their potential, making corrections after their mistakes and not digging themselves in a hole,” said Holland.

The consistency factor played a major role in the upset.

More:Lady Cougar volleyball squad wins in four sets

“We had consistent passes, serves and defense. I couldn't be more proud of our performance,” Holland said.

Shawnee improved to 5-20 on the season while Duncan slipped to 20-7.

The next action for the Lady Wolves will be back-to-back home matches with Christian Heritage on Monday and Noble on Tuesday.

A diaper drive is being conducted both of those nights to benefit Legacy Parenting. Attendees are encouraged to bring a package of diapers.