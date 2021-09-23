Lady Wolves fall victim to one-hitter by Tahlequah

For the third straight game, the Shawnee Lady Wolves struggled to mount some offense.

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers, behind the one-hit pitching of Mikah Vann, blanked Shawnee 9-0 in Class 5A district play on Wednesday.

Vann struck out six and walked two as the lone Lady Wolves' hit came on a two-out bunt-single in the second inning.

Shawnee, 8-9 on the season, was coming off being swept at Durant by identical 12-0 scores on Tuesday in which it was no-hit in both district games. The Lady Wolves are now 4-5 in the district.

Tahlequah and Durant are the co-leaders in the district. Shawnee has one district game remaining at home on Monday against Glenpool.

Lady Wolves hurler Anneca Anderson had a solid effort from the circle despite suffering the loss Wednesday. Only two of the nine runs scored off her were earned as she gave up nine hits and five walks while striking out 12.

The Lady Tigers were also helped by six Shawnee errors.

Vann and Lexi Hannah had two hits apiece for Tahlequah. Jadyn Buttery hit a two-run double in the third inning and Charlea Cochran provided an RBI double in the fourth.

The Lady Wolves are in action Friday and Saturday in the Chickasha Tournament. Shawnee faces host Chickasha and Bristow in back-to-back games at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday at Chickasha High School. On Saturday, the Lady Wolves take on Lawton at 10 a.m. and Edmond Santa Fe at 11:30 a.m. at Blanchard High School.